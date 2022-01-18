MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Acquired by Polen Capital Management LLC

Polen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,244 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $28,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MELI. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 25.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,873,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,146,964,000 after buying an additional 378,836 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,702,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,897,064,000 after acquiring an additional 99,690 shares in the last quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 1,970.3% in the third quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 101,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,200,000 after purchasing an additional 97,017 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 68.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 216,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,736,000 after purchasing an additional 88,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 3,802.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 49,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,405,000 after purchasing an additional 47,791 shares in the last quarter. 78.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MELI opened at $1,103.17 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,267.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,535.20. The company has a market capitalization of $54.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 693.82 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.02, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.18. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,001.01 and a 1-year high of $2,020.00.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 1.26% and a return on equity of 28.07%. The business’s revenue was up 66.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,200.00 to $1,600.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MercadoLibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,814.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 12th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,930.00 to $1,550.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,929.60.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

