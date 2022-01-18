Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Acquires 41,655 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 152.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,023 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,655 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $27,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 108.3% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $37,000.

NYSEARCA VOO traded down $5.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $421.80. 431,756 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,746,430. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $338.57 and a 1 year high of $441.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $429.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $415.41.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a $1.53 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

