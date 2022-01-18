Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Acquires 42,015 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 643,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,015 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $27,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rice Partnership LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter worth $1,862,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 14.8% in the third quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 34,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after buying an additional 4,395 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 10.1% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 750,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,262,000 after buying an additional 68,948 shares during the period. BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter worth $21,709,000. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 77,240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,322,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday. Erste Group raised shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. UBS Group raised shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.80.

In related news, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $2,174,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $7,509,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 231,360 shares of company stock valued at $11,927,994 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

PFE traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.89. 496,261 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,232,621. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $302.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.52 and its 200 day moving average is $47.71. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.36 and a 52 week high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 30.70%. The business had revenue of $24.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.43%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

