Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Buys 34,678 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 380,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,678 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned 0.06% of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF worth $41,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 162.1% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 98.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter.

IJR traded down $1.57 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $111.92. 143,243 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,058,970. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $96.96 and a one year high of $121.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $114.31.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

