Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Buys Shares of 1,389,914 Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,389,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,971,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned 0.78% of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAX traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.27. 200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 488,810. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.06. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $25.00 and a twelve month high of $27.31.

