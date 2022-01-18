Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 340,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190,750 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $46,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 70,897,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,773,886,000 after buying an additional 1,319,968 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,559,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,376,012,000 after buying an additional 920,746 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,530,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,256,000 after buying an additional 254,160 shares during the period. MEMBERS Trust Co raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 105.8% during the 3rd quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 5,503,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,424,000 after buying an additional 2,830,070 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,209,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,059,000 after buying an additional 339,779 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF stock traded down $2.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $147.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,312,350. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.22. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $117.47 and a one year high of $151.16.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

