Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Grows Holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF) by 146.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,476 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,627 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned about 2.54% of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF worth $29,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BOKF NA bought a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $244,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 54,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,928,000 after acquiring an additional 6,178 shares during the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 8,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Condor Capital Management boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 9,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,476,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IHF traded down $4.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $269.21. 26 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,990. iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF has a one year low of $232.17 and a one year high of $293.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $277.14 and its 200 day moving average is $270.51.

