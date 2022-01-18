Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Grows Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 265,146 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,455 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $37,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PG. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $349,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 455,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,521,000 after acquiring an additional 48,916 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 3,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 4,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 73,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the period. 62.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,134 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.29, for a total transaction of $1,502,770.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $7,300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 151,249 shares of company stock worth $22,257,187. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PG traded down $3.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $156.15. 191,753 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,595,440. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $154.82 and its 200-day moving average is $146.46. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $121.54 and a 12-month high of $165.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $377.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 63.62%.

Several research firms have weighed in on PG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $146.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Bank of America began coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.73.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

