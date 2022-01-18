Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $111.07 Million Stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,383,712 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 53,006 shares during the quarter. EOG Resources comprises approximately 0.8% of Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned about 0.24% of EOG Resources worth $111,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 101.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,724,623 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $644,543,000 after purchasing an additional 3,889,668 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 8.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,034,104 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,674,207,000 after purchasing an additional 3,435,147 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 118.7% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,954,384 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $398,059,000 after buying an additional 2,689,109 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in EOG Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $200,355,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 3,637.0% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,449,579 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $200,979,000 after buying an additional 2,384,030 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 12,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.13, for a total value of $1,231,648.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total value of $140,458.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,342 shares of company stock worth $1,748,082 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG stock traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $106.76. The stock had a trading volume of 56,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,953,190. The firm has a market cap of $62.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.75. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.08 and a 52-week high of $106.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 19.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 112.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 4th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy exploration company to purchase up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.03%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EOG. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $127.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. US Capital Advisors raised shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.32.

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

