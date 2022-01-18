Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $25.68 Million Stock Position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Posted by on Jan 18th, 2022

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) by 156.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 508,763 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 310,180 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.87% of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF worth $25,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GSY. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Fure Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the third quarter worth $66,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the second quarter worth $97,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the second quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 22.8% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA GSY traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $50.22. 13,146 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 500,550. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 12 month low of $50.23 and a 12 month high of $50.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.30.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.