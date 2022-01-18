Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $25.68 Million Stock Position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) by 156.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 508,763 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 310,180 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.87% of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF worth $25,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GSY. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Fure Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the third quarter worth $66,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the second quarter worth $97,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the second quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 22.8% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA GSY traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $50.22. 13,146 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 500,550. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 12 month low of $50.23 and a 12 month high of $50.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.30.

