Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $31.84 Million Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 228,508 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,331 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Walmart were worth $31,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in Walmart by 360.0% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 253 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 64.2% during the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 312 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 513.5% during the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.87% of the company’s stock.

WMT stock traded down $1.91 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $143.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,202,520. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.94. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.28 and a 1 year high of $152.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $397.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.72, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.51.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $140.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.26 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 1.40%. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total value of $1,440,667.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 414,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.16, for a total value of $59,372,603.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,104,124 shares of company stock worth $1,133,014,546. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.38.

About Walmart

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

