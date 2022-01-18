Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $33.82 Million Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 152,317 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,723 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $33,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 21,754.9% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,871,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,714,000 after purchasing an additional 7,835,693 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $482,069,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,825,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,417,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658,362 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,525,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,568,160,000 after purchasing an additional 904,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 74.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,098,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,495,000 after acquiring an additional 893,913 shares during the last quarter.

VTI stock traded down $2.97 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $232.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,265,500. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $192.82 and a 52 week high of $244.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $238.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $232.63.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

