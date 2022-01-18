Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $59.10 Million Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 795,887 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 224,805 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $59,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 52.7% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,230,051 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.56.

