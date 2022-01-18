Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $85.75 Million Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 22.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,813,376 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 513,350 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned 0.92% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $85,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 62,096,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,041,717,000 after purchasing an additional 4,328,727 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,813,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,607 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,097,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,956 shares during the period. SAM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $6,479,000. Finally, SCS Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 2,507,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,441,000 after purchasing an additional 186,933 shares during the period.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.11. The stock had a trading volume of 16,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,133,390. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $28.46 and a 12 month high of $34.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.10.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

