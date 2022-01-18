Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Increases Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 261,208 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,763 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in NIKE were worth $37,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 3.3% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 24,005 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,487,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in NIKE by 6.4% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 22,322 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its position in NIKE by 11.5% during the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 105,307 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $15,295,000 after acquiring an additional 10,859 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in NIKE by 61.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 513,574 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $74,586,000 after acquiring an additional 195,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in NIKE by 3.6% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 88,744 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $12,888,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKE stock traded down $0.34 on Tuesday, hitting $147.84. The stock had a trading volume of 92,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,199,610. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.92. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.44 and a 1 year high of $179.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $165.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.41.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.25 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 13.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 31.94%.

In other NIKE news, insider Heidi O’neill sold 12,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $2,055,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total value of $16,752,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 135,376 shares of company stock worth $22,705,317 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NKE shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $176.00 price target on NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on NIKE from $206.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Wedbush started coverage on NIKE in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price target on NIKE from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $200.00 price target on NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.13.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

