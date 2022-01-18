Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Increases Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 193,910 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned 0.09% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $42,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 17,995.8% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,818,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808,759 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 27.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,434,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,537,000 after purchasing an additional 525,528 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 13.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,867,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,912,000 after acquiring an additional 338,720 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,670,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,557,763,000 after acquiring an additional 300,601 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3,218.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 275,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,382,000 after acquiring an additional 267,528 shares during the period.

VB stock traded down $3.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $216.38. The company had a trading volume of 3,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 655,360. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $225.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.65. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $197.75 and a fifty-two week high of $241.06.

