Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Increases Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 196,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,077 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned 0.06% of SPDR Gold Shares worth $32,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. Wells Financial Advisors INC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.7% in the third quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 42,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,001,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 87.3% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 39,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,520,000 after buying an additional 18,500 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.2% in the third quarter. Strategic Investment Management LLC now owns 83,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,755,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $1,447,000. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 16.2% in the third quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 20,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,395,000 after acquiring an additional 2,875 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $169.60. The stock had a trading volume of 208,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,036,600. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $168.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.79. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $157.13 and a 1-year high of $178.85.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

