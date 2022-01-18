Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Increases Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 151,911 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,218 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $31,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the third quarter worth about $293,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 4.4% during the second quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 2,312 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,850,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 8.0% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 77,803 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $62,257,000 after buying an additional 5,750 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in NVIDIA by 12.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 114,633 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $91,718,000 after purchasing an additional 13,024 shares during the period. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 901.2% during the second quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,439 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 6,696 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Persis Drell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.65, for a total transaction of $3,266,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.50, for a total transaction of $83,597.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 990,012 shares of company stock worth $312,681,810. 4.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $360.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $223.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $235.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.88.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded down $4.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $264.70. The stock had a trading volume of 457,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,986,250. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a current ratio of 7.14. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $115.67 and a 1 year high of $346.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $299.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $245.17. The firm has a market cap of $661.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.32.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 41.79%. The company had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 4.93%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

