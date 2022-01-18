Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Lowers Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 473,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 411,590 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned about 0.12% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $35,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHD. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 239.2% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the period.

SCHD traded down $1.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.55. 76,343 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,141,470. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.27 and its 200 day moving average is $77.47. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $63.36 and a one year high of $82.47.

