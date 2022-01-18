Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases 8,051 Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 229,870 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,051 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $78,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FB. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. 65.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meta Platforms stock traded down $10.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $321.55. The stock had a trading volume of 432,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,074,939. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 12 month low of $247.16 and a 12 month high of $384.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $333.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $345.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $894.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.29.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.52 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. Meta Platforms’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $500.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price objective (down from $425.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $399.38.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.96, for a total transaction of $26,356,208.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Marne L. Levine sold 10,254 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.89, for a total value of $3,495,486.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 616,515 shares of company stock valued at $204,647,903. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

