Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 31.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 391,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180,231 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned about 0.10% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $60,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 144,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,819,000 after acquiring an additional 10,413 shares in the last quarter. Camden National Bank increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 14,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,667,000 after buying an additional 8,403 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 14,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,264,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 6,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VIG traded down $2.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $164.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,326,860. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.73. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $136.02 and a 12 month high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

