Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 108,651 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 199,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108,651 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $57,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 222.6% during the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 605.0% in the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

VUG traded down $3.54 on Tuesday, reaching $297.60. The company had a trading volume of 21,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,319,850. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $315.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $306.00. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $239.41 and a 52-week high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

