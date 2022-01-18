Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 122,530 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV cut its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 19.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 507,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122,530 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned about 0.28% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $25,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Friedenthal Financial lifted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 11.4% during the third quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 38,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 3,926 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 42,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after buying an additional 2,358 shares during the period. Alesco Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 194,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,939,000 after buying an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at $326,000. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 255,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,054,000 after buying an additional 6,988 shares during the period.

SCHO traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $50.58. The company had a trading volume of 3,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,106,030. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.86. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $50.62 and a 12-month high of $51.41.

