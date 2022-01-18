Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 154,792 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 699,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154,792 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.42% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $70,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 41,542,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,327,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904,762 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,053,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,215,000 after purchasing an additional 262,424 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,851,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,085,000 after purchasing an additional 154,800 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 8.6% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,572,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,874,000 after purchasing an additional 124,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,195,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,071,000 after purchasing an additional 15,414 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHA traded down $1.52 on Tuesday, reaching $97.63. 1,560 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 529,440. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $92.26 and a 12 month high of $110.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $102.46.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

