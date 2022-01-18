Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 383,961 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 946,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 383,961 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned 0.75% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $72,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 14.4% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 8,276,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,815,000 after buying an additional 1,044,424 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,465,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,979,000 after buying an additional 96,915 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,585,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,549,000 after buying an additional 46,788 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 1,318,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,043,000 after buying an additional 46,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,255,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,237,000 after purchasing an additional 73,300 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHM traded down $1.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.21. 1,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 341,740. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.75. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $68.31 and a 52-week high of $83.73.

Featured Article: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.