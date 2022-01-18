Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 759,102 Shares of AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its stake in shares of AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,254,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 759,102 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned about 1.71% of AssetMark Financial worth $31,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in AssetMark Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $12,256,000. Azora Capital LP bought a new position in AssetMark Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,698,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in AssetMark Financial by 79.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 709,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,780,000 after acquiring an additional 314,024 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in AssetMark Financial by 4.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,475,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,027,000 after acquiring an additional 113,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AssetMark Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,350,000. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of AssetMark Financial from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AssetMark Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of AssetMark Financial from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of AssetMark Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.

In other news, EVP Mukesh Mehta sold 27,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total transaction of $783,353.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMK stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.23. 102,240 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,990. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 874.33 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.14. AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.83 and a 52 week high of $29.54.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $139.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.66 million. AssetMark Financial had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 5.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AssetMark Financial

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions. It also provides end-to-end experience, spanning nearly all elements of an adviser’s engagement with client, from initial conversations to ongoing financial planning discussions, including performance reporting and billing.

