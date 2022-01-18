Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Trims Holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,312,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 238,230 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $34,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 24.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 57,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after buying an additional 11,248 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,180,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,989,000 after buying an additional 7,448 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 12.3% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 369,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,829,000 after buying an additional 40,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,415,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,044,000 after buying an additional 91,288 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:GOVT traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,878,536 shares. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.59.

