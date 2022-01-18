Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $33.57

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $33.57 and last traded at $32.16, with a volume of 68144 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.97.

MBIN has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Merchants Bancorp from $32.67 to $36.67 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.33 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Get Merchants Bancorp alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $925.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.75.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $109.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.12 million. Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 34.37% and a net margin of 49.61%. On average, equities analysts expect that Merchants Bancorp will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Merchants Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 4.88%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Randall D. Rogers sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.13, for a total transaction of $706,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael J. Dunlap sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $33,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,294 shares of company stock worth $1,591,301. 41.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Merchants Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 150,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,109,000 after acquiring an additional 25,703 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Merchants Bancorp by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 137,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,407,000 after purchasing an additional 3,568 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Merchants Bancorp by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Merchants Bancorp by 101.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 37,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. 21.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merchants Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:MBIN)

Merchants Bancorp (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which specializes in a multiple lines of business in banking and finance. It operates through the following segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking; Mortgage Warehousing and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engaged in mortgage banking, specializing in originating and servicing loans for multi-family rental housing and healthcare facility financing, particularly for senior living properties.

Featured Article: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Merchants Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merchants Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.