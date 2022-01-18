Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.67.

MRUS has been the subject of several research reports. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Merus from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Merus from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Merus from $21.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Merus from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Merus from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Merus by 15.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,299 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Merus by 3.7% in the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 20,532 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Merus in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Merus by 26.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,799 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 5,236 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Merus by 36.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,484 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 5,452 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Merus stock opened at $28.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -12.27 and a beta of 0.97. Merus has a 52-week low of $16.14 and a 52-week high of $33.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.25.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.14. Merus had a negative net margin of 185.10% and a negative return on equity of 39.37%. The firm had revenue of $13.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.53 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Merus will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merus Company Profile

Merus NV is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its pipeline includes Biclonics for solid and hematological tumors. The company was founded by Ton Logtenberg and Hennie Hoogenboom on June 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.

