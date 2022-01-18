Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) PT Set at $385.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) has been given a $385.00 price objective by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $355.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $420.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $399.25.

NASDAQ:FB traded down $11.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $320.20. 793,053 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,074,939. The stock has a market capitalization of $890.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.29. Meta Platforms has a 52 week low of $247.16 and a 52 week high of $384.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $333.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $345.07.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Meta Platforms will post 13.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.96, for a total transaction of $26,356,208.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total transaction of $474,335.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 616,515 shares of company stock worth $204,647,903 in the last quarter. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,113,861 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $44,198,761,000 after buying an additional 2,129,463 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 92,196,339 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $32,057,589,000 after buying an additional 319,155 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 0.4% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,286,895 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $15,709,316,000 after buying an additional 173,316 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.7% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 40,419,248 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,717,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,676,595 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,427,580,000 after purchasing an additional 865,909 shares in the last quarter. 65.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

