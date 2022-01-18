Metaverse ETP Market Capitalization Tops $12.33 Million (ETP)

Metaverse ETP (CURRENCY:ETP) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 18th. One Metaverse ETP coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000366 BTC on popular exchanges. Metaverse ETP has a total market capitalization of $12.33 million and approximately $23,239.00 worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Metaverse ETP has traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Metaverse ETP alerts:

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002361 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001679 BTC.

DoragonLand (DOR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000055 BTC.

DogyRace (DOR) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Altera (AEN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000566 BTC.

Metaverse ETP Coin Profile

ETP is a coin. It was first traded on February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 81,609,550 coins and its circulating supply is 79,609,452 coins. The official website for Metaverse ETP is mvs.org . The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Metaverse ETP is blog.mvs.org . Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Metaverse is a decentralized platform based on blockchain technology. Metaverse is building a web of Smart Properties and establishing an open ecosystem in which digital value can be circulated freely. ETP is the token used on Metaverse and can be used to measure the value of smart properties in Metaverse or as collateral in financial transactions. ETP is also used to pay transaction and other fees applied on Metaverse. “

Buying and Selling Metaverse ETP

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse ETP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metaverse ETP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metaverse ETP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Metaverse ETP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metaverse ETP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.