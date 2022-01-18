Metronome Price Tops $4.07 on Exchanges (MET)

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 18th. One Metronome coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.07 or 0.00009600 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Metronome has traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Metronome has a total market capitalization of $55.38 million and $103,240.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002360 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.15 or 0.00059338 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.50 or 0.00069581 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,156.26 or 0.07445373 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42,323.49 or 0.99837875 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.51 or 0.00067263 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00007669 BTC.

Metronome Profile

Metronome launched on May 23rd, 2018. Metronome’s total supply is 13,753,065 coins and its circulating supply is 13,608,491 coins. Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Metronome is www.metronome.io . The official message board for Metronome is medium.com/@MetronomeToken . The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Metronome is an Ethereum-based token designed to serve as a completely decentralized digital currency. “

Buying and Selling Metronome

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using US dollars.

