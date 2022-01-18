MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Stock Holdings Decreased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 501,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,052 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.11% of MGM Resorts International worth $21,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 0.7% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 30,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 1.6% during the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 13,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 0.9% during the third quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 30,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 13.2% in the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 5.8% in the third quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. 64.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Alexis Herman sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.67, for a total value of $162,144.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John Mcmanus sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $350,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 116,200 shares of company stock worth $5,311,864 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGM Resorts International stock opened at $44.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.85 billion, a PE ratio of 34.21 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.97. MGM Resorts International has a 52-week low of $27.81 and a 52-week high of $51.17.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 8.33% and a negative return on equity of 6.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.08) EPS. Analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $0.0025 dividend. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.77%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MGM shares. Truist reduced their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of MGM Resorts International to a “negative” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.64.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

