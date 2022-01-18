Micro Imaging Technology (OTCMKTS:MMTC) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.20

Micro Imaging Technology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMTC) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.20 and traded as high as $0.20. Micro Imaging Technology shares last traded at $0.20, with a volume of 500 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.20 and a 200 day moving average of $0.36.

Micro Imaging Technology Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MMTC)

Micro Imaging Technology, Inc is a development stage company that develops breakthrough, laser-based and microbial identification technology. It Its MIT 1000 is a laser-based, rapid microbial identification system capable of identifying pathogenic bacteria. The company was founded by Harry M. O’Hare in 1972 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

