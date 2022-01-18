Microsoft (MSFT) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, January 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.29 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $45.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. On average, analysts expect Microsoft to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $310.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $330.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $308.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Microsoft has a fifty-two week low of $212.03 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 27.74%.

In other Microsoft news, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total value of $552,585.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 54,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.28, for a total value of $18,194,655.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 530,699 shares of company stock worth $181,312,457. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Microsoft by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,123,020 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $18,454,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783,534 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,696 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,169,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $351.34.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

