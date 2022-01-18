Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Given a $400.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) has been given a $400.00 price objective by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 32.12% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Fundamental Research increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $281.78 to $299.93 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $351.06.

Microsoft stock traded down $7.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $302.76. 2,690,453 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,727,328. The company has a market cap of $2.27 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.85, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $330.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $308.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Microsoft has a 12-month low of $212.03 and a 12-month high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The business had revenue of $45.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 54,757 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.28, for a total transaction of $18,194,655.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total value of $18,073,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 530,699 shares of company stock worth $181,312,457. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Baker Avenue Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management now owns 130,371 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,770,000 after acquiring an additional 9,239 shares during the period. ING Groep raised its holdings in Microsoft by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep now owns 6,363,701 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $281,530,000 after buying an additional 1,081,801 shares during the period. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft raised its holdings in Microsoft by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft now owns 1,255,137 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $55,251,000 after buying an additional 297,585 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management raised its holdings in Microsoft by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management now owns 7,530 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management raised its holdings in Microsoft by 93.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management now owns 8,475,366 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $375,118,000 after buying an additional 4,083,837 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

