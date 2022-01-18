Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) PT Lowered to $350.00

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $360.00 to $350.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s target price points to a potential upside of 12.83% from the company’s current price.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $342.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $384.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $345.00 to $363.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $351.06.
Shares of MSFT stock opened at $310.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $330.45 and a 200 day moving average of $308.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.86. Microsoft has a twelve month low of $212.03 and a twelve month high of $349.67.
In related news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total value of $18,073,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 54,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.28, for a total value of $18,194,655.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 530,699 shares of company stock worth $181,312,457. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $17,697,996,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 2,651.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 67,353,275 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,022,645,000 after purchasing an additional 64,905,685 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 100.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 442,643 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $69,805,000 after purchasing an additional 47,658,854 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $2,658,504,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth about $328,820,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.
Microsoft Company Profile
Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.
