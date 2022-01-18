Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) PT Lowered to $350.00

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $360.00 to $350.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s target price points to a potential upside of 12.83% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $342.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $384.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $345.00 to $363.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $351.06.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $310.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $330.45 and a 200 day moving average of $308.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.86. Microsoft has a twelve month low of $212.03 and a twelve month high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $45.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Microsoft will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total value of $18,073,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 54,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.28, for a total value of $18,194,655.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 530,699 shares of company stock worth $181,312,457. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $17,697,996,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 2,651.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 67,353,275 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,022,645,000 after purchasing an additional 64,905,685 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 100.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 442,643 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $69,805,000 after purchasing an additional 47,658,854 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $2,658,504,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth about $328,820,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

