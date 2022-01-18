Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Price Target Raised to $238.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $210.00 to $238.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 11.62% from the company’s current price.

MAA has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $198.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Mizuho increased their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $202.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.38.

Shares of MAA traded down $1.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $213.23. 2,576 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 590,860. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 12 month low of $127.72 and a 12 month high of $231.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $214.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $199.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.97). The firm had revenue of $452.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.91 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 7.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Robert J. Delpriore sold 4,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.49, for a total transaction of $1,037,827.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 4,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.49, for a total transaction of $929,814.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,113 shares of company stock worth $4,742,402 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 18.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,357,000 after acquiring an additional 21,688 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 21,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 186.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 141,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,894,000 after acquiring an additional 3,183 shares in the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

