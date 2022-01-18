Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) PT Raised to $231.00

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $222.00 to $231.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.39% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Truist boosted their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $198.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $198.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $202.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.27.

NYSE MAA opened at $215.11 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $24.77 billion, a PE ratio of 57.67, a PEG ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $214.46 and a 200-day moving average of $199.16. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 12 month low of $127.72 and a 12 month high of $231.63.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.97). The company had revenue of $452.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.91 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 24.83%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 579 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.64, for a total transaction of $129,487.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert J. Delpriore sold 5,000 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total transaction of $1,026,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,113 shares of company stock valued at $4,742,402. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blackstone Inc purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the second quarter worth about $351,223,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 29.1% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,068,000 after buying an additional 2,493 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the second quarter worth about $1,123,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,651,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $308,366,000 after buying an additional 23,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 162.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 430,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,441,000 after purchasing an additional 265,978 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

