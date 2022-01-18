Midwich Group (LON:MIDW) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $265.00

Midwich Group plc (LON:MIDW) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 265 ($3.62) and last traded at GBX 626 ($8.54), with a volume of 120978 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 626 ($8.54).

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 710 ($9.69) price objective on shares of Midwich Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th.

The company has a market capitalization of £555.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 169.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.63, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 633.73.

In other news, insider Stephen Lamb sold 23,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 650 ($8.87), for a total value of £153,400 ($209,305.50).

Midwich Group Company Profile (LON:MIDW)

Midwich Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of audio visual (AV) solutions to the trade customers in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and North America. Its products support various AV categories, such as displays, projectors, audio, video, and digital signage, as well as lighting and unified communications.

