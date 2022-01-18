MimbleWimbleCoin Trading Down 1.7% This Week (MWC)

MimbleWimbleCoin (CURRENCY:MWC) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 18th. Over the last week, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $6.94 or 0.00016628 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MimbleWimbleCoin has a total market capitalization of $75.02 million and approximately $191,121.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Secret (SCRT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00022288 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.41 or 0.00310086 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00008556 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000785 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002870 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000122 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000159 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin Profile

MimbleWimbleCoin (CRYPTO:MWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,810,328 coins. The official website for MimbleWimbleCoin is www.mwc.mw . The Reddit community for MimbleWimbleCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mimblewimblecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “With a provable supply cap of 20,000,000, MWC is a scarce pure proof of work Mimblewimble based coin designed to enable greater network scalability, privacy and fungibility than legacy blockchain protocols. All transactions on the base layer use Greg Maxwell's Coin Join with his Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Three main properties of MWC transactions increase their privacy. All transactions on the base layer are CoinJoined with Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Consequently, there are no addresses, transaction amounts or intermediary inputs and outputs in blocks and all transactions are indistinguishable from one another. “

Buying and Selling MimbleWimbleCoin

