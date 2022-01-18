MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) Hits New 52-Week Low at $4.77

MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.77 and last traded at $4.79, with a volume of 18954 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.12.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price on shares of MiMedx Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $533.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.52 and a beta of 1.91.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $63.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.48) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that MiMedx Group, Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDXG. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of MiMedx Group by 307.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,219,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,307,000 after purchasing an additional 5,445,310 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of MiMedx Group by 4,717.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,381,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,306,000 after acquiring an additional 3,311,566 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in MiMedx Group by 100.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,746,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,854,000 after buying an additional 877,045 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in MiMedx Group by 309.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,113,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,935,000 after buying an additional 841,609 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in MiMedx Group in the third quarter valued at about $4,800,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.90% of the company’s stock.

MiMedx Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:MDXG)

MiMedx Group, Inc is a therapeutic biologics company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products, and tissue processing services. It serves the wound care, burn, surgical, orthopedic, spine, sports medicine, ophthalmic, and dental sectors of healthcare. Its biomaterial platform technologies include AmnioFix and EpiFix, a tissue allografts derived from amnion and chorion layers of human placental membrane; EpiCord and AmnioCord, a tissue allografts derived from umbilical cord tissue, and AmnioFill, a placental connective tissue matri derived from the placental disc and other placental tissue.

