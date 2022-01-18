Mint Club (MINT) Achieves Market Cap of $21.61 Million

Mint Club (CURRENCY:MINT) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 18th. Mint Club has a market cap of $21.61 million and $981,872.00 worth of Mint Club was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mint Club coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Mint Club has traded 0% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.04 or 0.00037941 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000699 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Mint Club

Mint Club is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Mint Club’s total supply is 1,149,363,840,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,040,771,353,132 coins. Mint Club’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Mint Club Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mint Club directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mint Club should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mint Club using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

