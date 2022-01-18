Minter Network Price Hits $0.0030 (BIP)

Minter Network (CURRENCY:BIP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 18th. Minter Network has a market cap of $15.31 million and approximately $8,864.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Minter Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Minter Network has traded 9.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002411 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.43 or 0.00186642 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.57 or 0.00059219 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $84.03 or 0.00202561 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.88 or 0.00040679 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003114 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.40 or 0.00068452 BTC.

About Minter Network

Minter Network (BIP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 5,332,218,030 coins and its circulating supply is 5,127,008,463 coins. Minter Network’s official message board is medium.com/@MinterTeam . Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam . Minter Network’s official website is www.minter.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Minter is a blockchain network based on the Tendermint engine. It uses a DPoS (Delegated Proof of Stake) consensus mechanism that allows for conducting near instant (up to 5sec.) cryptocurrency transactions and creating project coins with algorithmic price discovery. The BIP is a cryptocurrency created and developed to work within the Minter blockchain. It will serve the users as a medium of value exchange and the reserve currency for all of the other coins issued in the network, providing for instant and absolute liquidity. The BIP tokens will be mineable and can be exchanged for other coins issued in the Minter network and major cryptocurrencies. “

