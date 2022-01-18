MintMe.com Coin Price Reaches $0.0101 (MINTME)

MintMe.com Coin (CURRENCY:MINTME) traded 26.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 18th. MintMe.com Coin has a total market cap of $1.88 million and $7,831.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MintMe.com Coin has traded up 58.3% against the dollar. One MintMe.com Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0101 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MintMe.com Coin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,245.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,155.91 or 0.07470346 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.14 or 0.00336470 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $381.99 or 0.00904212 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.81 or 0.00080023 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00010523 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $203.71 or 0.00482210 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00008699 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $109.31 or 0.00258755 BTC.

About MintMe.com Coin

MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2-MintMe version hashing algorithm. MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 535,590,146 coins and its circulating supply is 185,590,144 coins. MintMe.com Coin’s official website is www.mintme.com/coin . MintMe.com Coin’s official message board is webchain.network/news/archive . MintMe.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @mintmeproject

According to CryptoCompare, “MintMe Coin conceives the community of website users as the processing grid for applications. The protocol is constantly being revised in order to avoid exploitation with ASIC, thus keeping well- balanced block difficulty and device performance. There are over 1.5 billion websites, which are delivering millions of services every second; through MintMe Coin each of those sites could be securing DApps. MintMe.com Coin was recently rebranded from Webchain. “

Buying and Selling MintMe.com Coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintMe.com Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MintMe.com Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MintMe.com Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MintMe.com Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MintMe.com Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.