Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust’s (MI.UN) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at National Bankshares

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by National Bankshares in a report released on Monday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a C$26.25 price objective on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price indicates a potential upside of 15.33% from the stock’s current price.

MI.UN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$28.00 price target on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$24.50 to C$24.25 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. CIBC upped their target price on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James set a C$28.00 target price on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$27.08.

Shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust stock traded up C$0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching C$22.76. 40,882 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,306. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.14, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.88. Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust has a 1-year low of C$18.37 and a 1-year high of C$25.41. The company has a market cap of C$911.99 million and a P/E ratio of 8.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$21.99 and its 200 day moving average price is C$23.04.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own income-producing multi-residential properties located in urban markets in Canada. The REIT owns a portfolio of high-quality income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Toronto, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton.

