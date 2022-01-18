Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) CAO Vickie S. Reed Sells 533 Shares

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) CAO Vickie S. Reed sold 533 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total value of $64,215.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of MRTX traded down $8.33 on Tuesday, hitting $115.98. 784,926 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 569,875. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.17 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $138.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.57. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.57 and a 1 year high of $225.46.

Get Mirati Therapeutics alerts:

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.87) by $1.32. The firm had revenue of $71.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 528.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.96) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -10.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Mirati Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 77.0% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 84.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Mirati Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 73.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 272 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter.

MRTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $187.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.50.

About Mirati Therapeutics

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics. The firm’s products targets the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Its clinical pipeline consists of Adagrasib, MRTX1133, and Sitravatinib. The company was founded on December 13, 1995 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Further Reading: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for Mirati Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirati Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.