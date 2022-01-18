Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) Insider Charles M. Baum Sells 2,517 Shares

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) insider Charles M. Baum sold 2,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total transaction of $303,248.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of MRTX stock traded down $8.33 on Tuesday, hitting $115.98. The stock had a trading volume of 784,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,875. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.17 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $138.51 and its 200-day moving average is $155.57. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.57 and a 52-week high of $225.46.

Get Mirati Therapeutics alerts:

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.87) by $1.32. The firm had revenue of $71.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 million. Mirati Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 528.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.96) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -10.61 earnings per share for the current year.

MRTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $202.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRTX. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 77.0% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 84.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 73.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 272 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period.

About Mirati Therapeutics

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics. The firm’s products targets the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Its clinical pipeline consists of Adagrasib, MRTX1133, and Sitravatinib. The company was founded on December 13, 1995 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for Mirati Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirati Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.