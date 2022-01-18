Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Shares Gap Down to $124.31

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $124.31, but opened at $118.05. Mirati Therapeutics shares last traded at $120.66, with a volume of 2,126 shares traded.

MRTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mirati Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $193.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $202.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $187.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mirati Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.50.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $139.55 and its 200-day moving average is $155.93. The firm has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.04 and a beta of 1.33.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.87) by $1.32. The company had revenue of $71.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.96) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 528.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -10.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Benjamin Hickey sold 1,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.94, for a total value of $266,986.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 1,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.79, for a total transaction of $157,078.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,028 shares of company stock worth $7,691,380 in the last ninety days. 3.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRTX. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 2,326.5% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 4,653 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 73.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 272 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 17.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,575,000 after buying an additional 5,056 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 64.0% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 26,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,346,000 after buying an additional 10,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $250,000.

Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics. The firm’s products targets the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Its clinical pipeline consists of Adagrasib, MRTX1133, and Sitravatinib. The company was founded on December 13, 1995 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

