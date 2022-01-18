Mirrored Alibaba (mBABA) Price Tops $135.26 on Exchanges

Mirrored Alibaba (CURRENCY:mBABA) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 18th. Over the last week, Mirrored Alibaba has traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Mirrored Alibaba coin can currently be purchased for $135.26 or 0.00319213 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirrored Alibaba has a market capitalization of $12.21 million and $229,859.00 worth of Mirrored Alibaba was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Mirrored Alibaba alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002361 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001783 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.33 or 0.00059787 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.39 or 0.00069353 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,154.29 or 0.07444352 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42,107.32 or 0.99376274 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.40 or 0.00067035 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00007602 BTC.

Mirrored Alibaba Coin Profile

Mirrored Alibaba’s total supply is 90,239 coins. Mirrored Alibaba’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official message board for Mirrored Alibaba is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . Mirrored Alibaba’s official website is mirror.finance

Mirrored Alibaba Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Alibaba directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Alibaba should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored Alibaba using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored Alibaba Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored Alibaba and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.